From left, Donald Choi, the chief executive of Chinachem Group, Raymond Cheng, head of Hong Kong and China property research at CGS-CIMB Securities, Eugene Tang, Business Editor at SCMP, and Ada Wong, the chief executive of Champion Reit, at the paper’s offices in Causeway Bay, where it is hosting its China Conference. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong retail landlord Chinachem cuts base rent close to zero for tenants in Tsim Sha Tsui to ‘walk them through this tough period’
- 90 per cent of tenants at Chinachem Golden Plaza and Chinachem Cameron Centre receive rent relief that ranges from 20 per cent to 50 per cent
- Retail in the coming years will be much more focused on local consumer spending, Chinachem CEO says
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
