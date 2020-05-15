At least 1,000 flats will have to be sold as starter homes priced at 80 per cent of their market price at the new development. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong mixed development project receives nine bids, but offers will be low, analysts say

  • CK Asset Holdings, Wheelock Properties and Chinachem Group among firms bidding for Kwun Tong plot
  • Market valuations for the plot range from HK$4.6 billion to HK$9 billion
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 6:30pm, 15 May, 2020

At least 1,000 flats will have to be sold as starter homes priced at 80 per cent of their market price at the new development. Photo: May Tse
