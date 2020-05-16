People lining up for Wheelock's Properties’ Grand Marini project at its show room on 16 May 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s homebuyers shun property sales for the fourth weekend in a row as they await better deals amid a glut of options
- Wheelock Properties sold 13 flats, or 13 per cent of the 101 units on offer at its Grand Marini in Lohas Park as of 6:45pm, sales agents said
- CK Asset is likely to launch its Sea to Sky apartments in the same neighbourhood next month. The developer will be joined by several others, all rushing to revive their sales after suspending them for two months
