Kai Tak highway runs past the Kai Tak site, where residential buildings are under construction. 27SEP19 SCMP / Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong’s government can turn its ‘rotten luck’ on Kai Tak land sales into a windfall for building homes, analysts say

  • Commercial sites that failed to sell since January 2019 can generate 4,000 new homes if converted into residential use, Centaline Surveyors says
  • Residential plots in Kai Tak can fetch twice as much as commercial plots, a potential boost to city’s stretched budget
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP
Pearl Liu and Sandy Li

Updated: 7:14am, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kai Tak highway runs past the Kai Tak site, where residential buildings are under construction. 27SEP19 SCMP / Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE