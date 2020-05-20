Kai Tak highway runs past the Kai Tak site, where residential buildings are under construction. 27SEP19 SCMP / Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s government can turn its ‘rotten luck’ on Kai Tak land sales into a windfall for building homes, analysts say
- Commercial sites that failed to sell since January 2019 can generate 4,000 new homes if converted into residential use, Centaline Surveyors says
- Residential plots in Kai Tak can fetch twice as much as commercial plots, a potential boost to city’s stretched budget
Topic | Hong Kong property
Kai Tak highway runs past the Kai Tak site, where residential buildings are under construction. 27SEP19 SCMP / Martin Chan