Foreign buyers are scouting for completed units, such as these apartments developed by Capco near the West Brompton Station of the London Underground. Photo: Handout
Business

Foreign buyers are changing their preferences in UK housing market as pandemic stokes recession risks

  • Buyers want ‘camera-ready’ units in viewing as pandemic and social distancing force sellers and buyers to transact online
  • A rush for completed units could persist before higher stamp duty on non-resident purchases kicks in from April 2021
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:43am, 20 May, 2020

