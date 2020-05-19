An aerial view of Anderson Road in Kwun Tong. Photo: Martin Chan
Developer CK Asset wins Hong Kong’s first plot of land earmarked for private and subsidised starter homes for lowly HK$4.9 billion as Covid-19 batters property market
- The city’s second-biggest developer by value will pay HK$4.95 billion (US$638.8 million) for the site on Kwun Tong’s Anderson Road
- The winning bid is at the low end of surveyors’ valuations as developers hold back amid fears of long-term damage to the market and wider economy amid coronavirus fallout.
