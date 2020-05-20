A cyclist wearing a protective face mask rides in front of the Central Business District area in Singapore, Photo: EPA-EFE
Loaded with cash, global property buyers wait for sellers to crack under pandemic strain
- Private equity firms have US$328 billion cash to deploy for global real estate investment, according to Preqin data
- Sellers are only willing to offer discounts of 5 per cent while buyers are hoping for about 20 per cent concession
