A cyclist wearing a protective face mask rides in front of the Central Business District area in Singapore, Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Loaded with cash, global property buyers wait for sellers to crack under pandemic strain

  • Private equity firms have US$328 billion cash to deploy for global real estate investment, according to Preqin data
  • Sellers are only willing to offer discounts of 5 per cent while buyers are hoping for about 20 per cent concession
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:45pm, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A cyclist wearing a protective face mask rides in front of the Central Business District area in Singapore, Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE