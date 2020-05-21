Hong Kong slips in business district rankings as Seoul’s Gangnam moves in. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Central trails Singapore, Tokyo – and now Seoul’s Gangnam – as it slips down EY index of global business districts

  • Central slipped two places to 13th despite its score increasing, as new entrants Gangnam and financial districts of Toronto and San Francisco overtook it
  • However, in another index released on Wednesday, Hong Kong was deemed the most resilient place in Asia, ranking 19th globally in a list of 130
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:56am, 21 May, 2020

