Hong Kong’s Central trails Singapore, Tokyo – and now Seoul’s Gangnam – as it slips down EY index of global business districts
- Central slipped two places to 13th despite its score increasing, as new entrants Gangnam and financial districts of Toronto and San Francisco overtook it
- However, in another index released on Wednesday, Hong Kong was deemed the most resilient place in Asia, ranking 19th globally in a list of 130
