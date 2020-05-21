The compulsory auction for the On Hing Building, pictured, in Sai Ying Pun, had a reserve price of HK$700 million. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Developers use forced auctions to snap up Hong Kong’s older buildings for redevelopment amid city’s land shortage

  • Some developers who have already acquired at least 80 per cent of an old building are using compulsory purchase orders to take full ownership and renovate them into new flats
  • Analysts see a spike in such purchases in the coming months as the courts reopen after being halted during coronavirus
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:30am, 21 May, 2020

