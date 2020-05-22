The lobby of The Peninsula hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on 19 February 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s hotels are down on their knees as two in three rooms sat empty in Asian hospitality industry’s first-quarter slump
- Average nightly room rate across all categories of hotels plunged 41.5 per cent in Hong Kong to HK$865 (US$111.6) during the first quarter
- Hong Kong’s percentage slump topped Shanghai’s 15 per cent drop to 514 yuan, and Osaka’s 13.3 per cent decline to Ұ11,951 in third place in the same period
