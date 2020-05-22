A government tender for a site in Ap Lei Chau, in Island South, has drawn a large number of bids. Photo: Google
Business

Hong Kong’s top developers submit bids for Ap Lei Chau residential site that could fetch up to US$206 million

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings and New World Development among the 18 bidders for the 12,150 square feet plot in Ap Lei Chau, in Island South
  • The plot’s valuation ranges from US$99.3 million to US$206.3 million
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 3:28pm, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A government tender for a site in Ap Lei Chau, in Island South, has drawn a large number of bids. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE