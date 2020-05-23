Homebuyers lining up for phase two of Wetland Seasons Park at International Commerce Centre, Kowloon Station on 23 May 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers enter the market, as developers dangle discounts to end nine weeks of slumping property sales
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) managed to sell 103 of 200 flats offered in the first batch of the second phase of its Wetland Seasons Park project in Tin Shui Wai as of 7:30pm after cutting prices by up to 18 per cent
- Easyknit International found buyers for eight of 26 units at The Ayton in Kowloon with discounts of as much as 8 per cent, sales agents said
