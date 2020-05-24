Demonstrators gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay to protest against China’s plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Fresh protests hit Hong Kong property sales, but weekend total highest since January amid pent-up demand
- Prospective buyers stay put as police fire tear gas and arrest dozens after Beijing’s plan to impose national security law on the city brings thousands of demonstrators to the streets
- Most developers who had put up flats for sale on Sunday fared poorly
Topic | Henderson Land
Demonstrators gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay to protest against China’s plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng