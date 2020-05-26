Can a successful experiment with work-from-home during the pandemic encourage more companies to trim or abandon office space in the world’s most expensive market? Photo: Nora Tam
As Hong Kong tenants call the shots, can work-from-home inflict more damage to office market?
- Hong Kong office vacancy rate rose to a six-year high in March amid economic slump
- Cramped homes like nano flats may not support long-term remote working arrangement, some consultants say
Topic | Hong Kong property
Can a successful experiment with work-from-home during the pandemic encourage more companies to trim or abandon office space in the world’s most expensive market? Photo: Nora Tam