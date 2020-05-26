K Wah International’s Solaria project, in the yellow cladding in the middle, in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong homebuyers – spooked by recession, talk of national security law – forfeit US$1.5 million in deposits, walk away from purchases

  • Nine buyers walked away from Hong Kong developer K Wah International’s Solaria project in Tai Po district on Friday
  • The proposed introduction of a new national security law by Beijing has sparked fears about market stability
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:30am, 26 May, 2020

