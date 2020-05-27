Retail businesses are finding it hard to pay rent even as dozens of companies fold in the current downturn. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Law firms expect a wave of ‘see you in court’ as landlords sue distressed tenants for unpaid rent

  • Lawyers say enquiries on unpaid rent have surged with businesses overwhelmed by protests and pandemic
  • Some of the companies involved in rent disputes with landlords include Bonjour and Prince Jewellery & Watch
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:27am, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Retail businesses are finding it hard to pay rent even as dozens of companies fold in the current downturn. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE