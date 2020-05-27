Hong Kong’s commercial property market has been hit by the city’s weakening economy. Photo: Robert Ng
Investors pile pressure on Hong Kong office sellers as they expect proposed national security law to depress prices further
- Buyers of office units are offering bids of 30 per cent to 35 per cent below the asking price, said Vincent Cheung of Vincorn Consulting
- Price of an office unit in Kingpower Commercial Building has been cut by 10 per cent since Beijing proposed a national security law for Hong Kong
