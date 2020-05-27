A labourer walks past residential and office buildings under construction in Hefei, Anhui province in April 2014. Many city governments are easing policies to spur the local property market only to be told by Beijing to undo them. Photo: Reuters
China stymies ‘experiments’ aimed at whipping up housing market frenzy in many cities facing budget squeeze
- Wuwei city in Anhui province pulls policies aimed at boosting sales, mirroring reversals in 11 other cities since February
- More local governments will continue test the water to shore up fiscal revenue and economic growth: analyst
Topic | China property
A labourer walks past residential and office buildings under construction in Hefei, Anhui province in April 2014. Many city governments are easing policies to spur the local property market only to be told by Beijing to undo them. Photo: Reuters