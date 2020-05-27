Potential homebuyers at the sales office for Vanke Holding (Hong Kong)’s The Campton development on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Vanke sells all flats at Hong Kong development, defies worsening Goldman Sachs forecast for property sector
- More than 46 buyers were competing for each flat on sale at The Campton
- Home prices will fall 25 per cent from mid-2019 levels if the impact of the coronavirus lasts until the third quarter and anti-government protests intensify
Topic | Hong Kong property
