Potential homebuyers at the sales office for Vanke Holding (Hong Kong)’s The Campton development on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Business

Vanke sells all flats at Hong Kong development, defies worsening Goldman Sachs forecast for property sector

  • More than 46 buyers were competing for each flat on sale at The Campton
  • Home prices will fall 25 per cent from mid-2019 levels if the impact of the coronavirus lasts until the third quarter and anti-government protests intensify
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:06pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential homebuyers at the sales office for Vanke Holding (Hong Kong)’s The Campton development on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE