The average price of old homes in Shenzhen rose 10.3 per cent year on year in April, the highest among major cities in mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen tries to aid property developers, but loosened curbs drive up prices of homes instead
- Deposit required from developers bidding for plot in Guangming district cut by 40 per cent
- Authorities also raise price cap for homes built in residential area of plot
