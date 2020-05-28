The average price of old homes in Shenzhen rose 10.3 per cent year on year in April, the highest among major cities in mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Shenzhen tries to aid property developers, but loosened curbs drive up prices of homes instead

  • Deposit required from developers bidding for plot in Guangming district cut by 40 per cent
  • Authorities also raise price cap for homes built in residential area of plot
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The average price of old homes in Shenzhen rose 10.3 per cent year on year in April, the highest among major cities in mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE