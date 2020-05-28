HNA Group’s core aviation portfolio has been hit hard, with air traffic falling by more than 90 per cent globally in the past few months. Photo: Reuters
Panama shipper China Joy drags embattled HNA Group to court again, seeks liquidation of conglomerate
- A trial will be held in Hong Kong on August 26
- HNA has been a de facto ward of the Chinese government since February this year
Topic | HNA Group
