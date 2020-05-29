Aerial view of residential buildings in front of Lion Rock in the Yau Tong area, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Hong Kong home prices slip again, security law may keep the lid on market recovery, analysts say

  • Prices slip in April after a small gain in March, according to government data
  • The plan for national security bill could derail signs of market appetite after encouraging home sales in recent weeks
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 3:06pm, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial view of residential buildings in front of Lion Rock in the Yau Tong area, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE