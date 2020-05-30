Home buyers lining up for phase two of the Wetland Seasons Park project sale at International Commerce Centre, Kowloon Station on 30 May 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers turn up in droves to snap up Wetland Seasons flats, ignoring US action to revoke city’s trade status
- As many as 25 buyers registered for every one of Sun Hung Kai Properties’ 298 flats at the Wetland Seasons Park project in Tin Shui Wai
- The developer sold 74 per cent of the flats on offer at 1:50pm, sales agents said, adding that the project is likely to sell out by the day’s end
Topic | Weekend Property
