Home buyers lining up for phase two of the Wetland Seasons Park project sale at International Commerce Centre, Kowloon Station on 30 May 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Hong Kong homebuyers turn up in droves to snap up Wetland Seasons flats, ignoring US action to revoke city’s trade status

  • As many as 25 buyers registered for every one of Sun Hung Kai Properties’ 298 flats at the Wetland Seasons Park project in Tin Shui Wai
  • The developer sold 74 per cent of the flats on offer at 1:50pm, sales agents said, adding that the project is likely to sell out by the day’s end
Topic |   Weekend Property
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 2:48pm, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Home buyers lining up for phase two of the Wetland Seasons Park project sale at International Commerce Centre, Kowloon Station on 30 May 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE