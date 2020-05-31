Passengers at the Hong Kong Airlines check in counter, Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok on 29 November 2019. Photo: Edward Wong
‘Never seen that before’: Some Hong Kong residents hit the panic button as security law revives rush for the emigration gates
- Immigration consultants have fielded hundreds of new calls since China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) unveiled the controversial plan on May 21, bypassing the local legislature
- Some are accelerating their decision to buy property overseas, while others are cutting their asking price for local properties.
