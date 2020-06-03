A 131-square foot flat in TPlus residential project in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong was leased out at HK$6,300 per month in February 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
In recession squeeze, rents are converging for Hong Kong’s micro flat and subdivided lots
- The number of leases signed at HK$10,000 a month or lower reaches 5.2 per cent in April, the most since early 2019: Centaline
- Weaker demand caused by job losses, campus disturbances and quarantine measures likely to delay a summer recovery
