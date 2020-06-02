Homebuyers queue up Vanke’s sales office for a chance to buy flats at its The Campton residential project in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Handout
Another sell-out for Vanke as buyers grab all but one flat on offer at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan
- Vanke sells 93 out of 94 flats in the second batch of its popular project even after raising prices slightly
- Hong Kong’s property market shows signs of revival as transactions jump 46 per cent in May
Homebuyers queue up Vanke’s sales office for a chance to buy flats at its The Campton residential project in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Handout