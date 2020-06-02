Homebuyers queue up Vanke’s sales office for a chance to buy flats at its The Campton residential project in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Handout
Another sell-out for Vanke as buyers grab all but one flat on offer at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan

  • Vanke sells 93 out of 94 flats in the second batch of its popular project even after raising prices slightly
  • Hong Kong’s property market shows signs of revival as transactions jump 46 per cent in May
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:45pm, 2 Jun, 2020

