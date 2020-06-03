The Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong’s Central district, Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks recover to pre-national security law sell-off levels, as investors set aside protest concerns, focus on signs of global economic recovery

  • Hong Kong dollar has strengthened as well, trading at an intraday level of 7.7504
  • The market is filled with capital, and investors are looking for opportunities to invest amid a global economic recovery, analyst says
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:40pm, 3 Jun, 2020

