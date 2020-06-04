Properties worth £1 million (US$1.2 million) in London are typically favoured by Hongkongers. Photo: Knight Frank
Demand for UK property set to rise as Boris Johnson promises visa shake-up to benefit Hongkongers fleeing Beijing’s security law

  • The prime minister promised Hongkongers ‘one of the biggest changes in our visa system in British history’ if Beijing pushes through the national security law widely seen as a threat to the city’s autonomy
  • Property agents are already seeing an increase in inquiries about property in cities such as London and Birmingham after Beijing announced its plan to impose the hugely contentious legislation
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:16am, 4 Jun, 2020

