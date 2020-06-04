Properties worth £1 million (US$1.2 million) in London are typically favoured by Hongkongers. Photo: Knight Frank
Demand for UK property set to rise as Boris Johnson promises visa shake-up to benefit Hongkongers fleeing Beijing’s security law
- The prime minister promised Hongkongers ‘one of the biggest changes in our visa system in British history’ if Beijing pushes through the national security law widely seen as a threat to the city’s autonomy
- Property agents are already seeing an increase in inquiries about property in cities such as London and Birmingham after Beijing announced its plan to impose the hugely contentious legislation
