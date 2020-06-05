General view of Shamrock Hotel on Nathan Road in Jordan on 5 June 2020 Photo: Edmond So
Shamrock Hotel, favourite haunt of Bruce Lee’s family, to shut on June 14, as two in three rooms sit empty in Hong Kong’s recession
- The nine-storey hotel, located on the corner of Bowring and Nathan roads near the Jordan subway station in Kowloon, will shut on June 14
- The hotel sits on a 9,000 square-foot site that can yield about 70,000 sq ft of usable space with the potential of offering up to 108,000 sq ft (10,033 square metres) of space through redevelopment, valuers said
Topic | Hong Kong property
