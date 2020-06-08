Mark Mak Hin-yu, Roborn’s co-founder, with one of the company’s UV light robots. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong start-up Roborn joins race to pioneer UV light disinfecting robots
- Roborn aims to sell its UV light robot at under HK$200,000 each, a third to half of the amount charged by rivals in China and Europe
- Nano and Advanced Materials Institute is testing a coating that can provide up to eight months’ antimicrobial protection when sprayed on plastics, metals, ceramics, glass and wood surfaces
