A worker at SMC China, a Japanese joint venture pneumatic engineering company, assembles products at a factory in Beijing on May 13. As job losses surge, China has joined the United States and other governments in rolling out stimulus spending to revive its virus-battered economy. Photo: AP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Coronavirus crisis recovery is on the way but firms and governments must do their part to protect workers

  • Returning to status quo while ignoring underlying issues like inequality, protectionism and exploitation of workers will hold back recovery
  • Governments must not turn a blind eye to firms engaging in radical overhauls and laying off more workers in pursuit of productivity and profits
David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 10:24pm, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker at SMC China, a Japanese joint venture pneumatic engineering company, assembles products at a factory in Beijing on May 13. As job losses surge, China has joined the United States and other governments in rolling out stimulus spending to revive its virus-battered economy. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE