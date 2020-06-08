Some of Henderson’s tenants in the International Finance Centre (IFC) office towers are considering reducing the size of their offices or ending their leases. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Hong Kong developers feel the pain from Covid-19, social unrest as rental incomes shrink and tenants surrender office space

  • Henderson Land said its total rental income dropped 10 per cent as a result of Covid-19
  • Hang Lung Properties warns financial results for 2020 may be adversely affected by virus outbreak
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:31pm, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of Henderson’s tenants in the International Finance Centre (IFC) office towers are considering reducing the size of their offices or ending their leases. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE