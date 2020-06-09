A motorcyclist stops for a traffic light in front of the Casino Lisboa in February in Macau, China. Casino malls are getting busier as residents return with shopping vouchers. Photo: Getty Images
Macau casino malls come alive as shoppers spend vouchers, tenants rent for free

  • Macau’s government has offered 8,000 patacas in vouchers to each resident to spur the economy, as gambling revenue slumps
  • Mall landlords are more willing to offer concessions to tenants as they rely less on leases for revenue than their Hong Kong peers
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:45am, 9 Jun, 2020

