A motorcyclist stops for a traffic light in front of the Casino Lisboa in February in Macau, China. Casino malls are getting busier as residents return with shopping vouchers. Photo: Getty Images
Macau casino malls come alive as shoppers spend vouchers, tenants rent for free
- Macau’s government has offered 8,000 patacas in vouchers to each resident to spur the economy, as gambling revenue slumps
- Mall landlords are more willing to offer concessions to tenants as they rely less on leases for revenue than their Hong Kong peers
