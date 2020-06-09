Whether Hong Kong can hold on to the spot as the world’s most expensive place to buy a house is uncertain. Photo: Roy Issa
Protest-wracked Hong Kong still world’s priciest housing market in 2019 as Asian cities dominate top five, says CBRE survey
- Asian cities made up four of the top five most expensive housing markets last year, according to a report by the property consultancy
- CBRE and Savills see Hong Kong staying at the top of the table, despite the coronavirus and the recent re-emergence of anti-government street rallies
