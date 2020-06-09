A view from a luxury apartment in South Yarra Hill with an outdoor area, overlooking Australia’s prime business district. Photo: Kay & Burton
‘New way of life’: pandemic shifts investor preferences in Hong Kong, New York luxury property market
- An outdoor area, in the suburbs, closer to nature: homebuyers are looking for a ‘lifestyle change,’ property agents say
- Inquiries for Clear Water Bay homes have tripled since January, where prices are half the levels in Island South: Landscope
Topic | Ultra Luxury
