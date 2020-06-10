Homebuyers seen lining up for Wetland Seasons Park project sales at International Commerce Centre at Kowloon Station on May 30. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Hong Kong developers rush sales as buying momentum builds, while city enjoys lull before security law storm

  • Home sales more than doubled in May from April to a one-year high as pandemic restrictions are eased
  • ‘No one knows what will happen later this year as too many variables may affect the market sentiment,’ DBS says
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:53am, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Homebuyers seen lining up for Wetland Seasons Park project sales at International Commerce Centre at Kowloon Station on May 30. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE