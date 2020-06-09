The new security law would have a positive impact on the city’s property market, said CK Asset’s executive director Justin Chiu Kwok-hung, pictured at Tuesday’s press briefing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings throws weight behind Beijing’s security law for Hong Kong ahead of its biggest property launch this year
- National security law would have positive impact on property market, said CK Asset’s executive director, Justin Chiu
- CK Asset’s new Sea to Sky project in Lohas Park comprises 1,422 flats ranging from 434 to 1,077 square feet
Topic | Hong Kong property
