The Shamrock Hotel on Nathan Road, Hong Kong, will close down on June 14 after seven decades of business. Photo: Edmond So
Eight out of 10 Asia-Pacific hotels had to close at peak of coronavirus pandemic, Colliers estimates
- The closures are likely to lead to losses of at least US$50 billion in first-half revenues for the segment, the property consultancy says
- About 2 per cent to 3 per cent of hotels in the region would have permanently shut their doors to guests, Colliers estimated
Tourism
