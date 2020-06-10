A Cathay Pacific plane takes off at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific shares gain in turbulent trading as investors weigh US$5 billion rescue plan
- Shares soared nearly 19 per cent at the open, but the size of the gain proved short-lived
- Government bailout leads to increase in number of shares, worrying investors, while outlook for international route resumption is uncertain, analysts say
Topic | Aviation
A Cathay Pacific plane takes off at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong