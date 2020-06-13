Illustration: SCMP
A US$6 trillion tidal wave of quantitative easing is coming, but it won’t buoy Hong Kong home prices – here’s why
- Home prices are unlikely to grow at rates seen after the 2008 financial crisis because of the impact of the ongoing coronavirus and political tensions around Hong Kong’s autonomy from China
- Introduction of Hibor-linked loans galvanised the market post 2008, but rates are already very low currently and are unlikely to support growth
