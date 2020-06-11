A technician inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at Sinovac Biotech in Beijing on April 29, 2020. Sinovac is conducting one of the five clinical trials of potential vaccines that have been authorised in China. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Who are in the global competition to develop a coronavirus vaccine?
- The US leads the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine with 39 research projects, either independently or in partnership with other countries. Chinese institutions and companies are working on 20 projects
- Of those projects under way, 11 are being carried out on humans. China is working on five of those vaccine developments, while the US is working on three
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
A technician inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at Sinovac Biotech in Beijing on April 29, 2020. Sinovac is conducting one of the five clinical trials of potential vaccines that have been authorised in China. Photo: AFP