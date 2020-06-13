Homebuyers line up for phase two of the Wetland Seasons Park project sale at International Commerce Centre, on June 6. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s new flat sales rise, but demand to fall way short of the projected 30,000 units to be launched this year
- New flat sales to reach a maximum of 15,000 units this year, says CGS-CIMB Securities
- Developers have 30,000 units that could be launched this year, says Ricacorp
Topic | Hong Kong property
Homebuyers line up for phase two of the Wetland Seasons Park project sale at International Commerce Centre, on June 6. Photo: Jonathan Wong