This property in County Kildare, Ireland, has received 16 inquiries from expats, according to agents. Photo: Handout
Business

Expatriates consider property investments back home as coronavirus lockdown underlines importance of family

  • Lockdown gives expatriates time to contemplate work-life balance, say agents
  • Knight Frank’s survey of agents finds that more than half of their clients are keen on buying a property back home
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:13am, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This property in County Kildare, Ireland, has received 16 inquiries from expats, according to agents. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE