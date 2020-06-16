Andermatt Swiss, located in Switzerland’s Ursern Valley, will eventually comprise six new four or five-star hotels, about 500 flats in 42 buildings and 28 chalets. Photo: Handout
Rare Swiss Alps property project available to foreign buyers sees rising demand from investors in Hong Kong, Asia
- About 15 per cent of the residential development and hotel serviced flats have been sold to buyers from Hong Kong and Asia
- Investors can also rent out their property to generate year-round cash flow, developer says
Andermatt Swiss, located in Switzerland’s Ursern Valley, will eventually comprise six new four or five-star hotels, about 500 flats in 42 buildings and 28 chalets. Photo: Handout