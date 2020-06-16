The Mont Rouge luxury development in Kowloon Tong by Kerry Properties. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s luxury property market is buzzing as buyers see no deterrent in hefty stamp duties, security law controversy
- Little known Phoenix Technology and Times Square Overseas buy two villas in Kowloon Tong amid city’s economic woes
- Latest purchases likely rank among the five highest amount of property stamp duty in Hong Kong
