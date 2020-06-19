Two rainbows are seen as the sun sets after a shower in Hong Kong on June 16. Photo: AFP
Richard Harris
Hong Kong’s economy can endure the national security law and emerge stronger
A good deal of money has already flowed out of the city and investors are assuming the worst in the absence of clarity over the national security law
Despite the uncertainty, however, Hong Kong’s low taxes, vibrant business community and efficient infrastructure still make it a great place to live
Richard Harris
Published: 9:30am, 19 Jun, 2020
Updated: 9:47am, 19 Jun, 2020
