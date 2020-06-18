The tail fins of Hong Kong Airlines’ planes grounded on the tarmac of Marcel-Dassault airport at Chateauroux in France in June amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Airlines, kept alive with funds from Chinese lenders, calls for government support in survival fight
- Hong Kong Airlines has received more than 1 billion yuan of financial support from Chinese banks since January to stay afloat, sources say
- New suitors have emerged for Hong Kong Airlines, with one bidder even conducting due diligence in May
Topic | HNA Group
