The late Cheng Yu-tung, seen here with Hong Kong ‘superman’ Li Ka-shing, at a groundbreaking ceremony in September 1993. Photo: SCMP
New book pays homage to Cheng Yu-tung, Hong Kong tycoon who enjoyed helping friends, goldsmith apprentice who once upstaged Donald Trump
- Cheng is remembered by tycoons Li Ka-shing, Lee Shau-kee and family friends
- New book commissioned by the family in 2016 sheds light into his personal traits and business philosophy
Topic | Hong Kong property
