On Sunday, CK Asset released the price list for a second batch of 285 units at Sea To Sky. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Can CK Asset’s flexible payment terms drum up sales for new Sea To Sky project in Lohas Park?

  • CK Asset’s initial launch price was the district’s most expensive ever
  • Buyers will receive smaller discounts if they opt for the developer’s payment schemes
Sandy Li
Updated: 9:47am, 23 Jun, 2020

