Arezzo at 33 Seymour Road in Mid Levels after its completion by Swire Properties in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Taiwanese actress crashes rents in Mid-Levels. Is Hong Kong’s luxury property set for a historic rout?

  • A duplex at Arezzo in Mid-Levels owned by Taiwanese actress was rented out at about a quarter of going rates last week
  • Anomaly or not, analysts see no strong support for luxury residential leasing market as economy flounders
Snow Xia
Updated: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2020

